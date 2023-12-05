You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

MFS joins MAB’s lender panel

by:
  • 05/12/2023
  • 0
MFS joins MAB’s lender panel
Market Financial Solutions (MFS) has joined Mortgage Advice Bureau’s (MAB) panel of lenders with a focus on complex buy-to-let lenders.

The London-based lender focuses on large and complex loans, offering bridging loans up to £50m with terms between three and 24 months.

The company also provides buy-to-let mortgages up to £10m on terms up to five years. This range will initially be available through MAB.

MAB has over 2,000 advisers across the UK and offers mortgage advice on a local, regional and national level.

Karen Rodrigues, head of national accounts at MFS, said: “Being able to handle complicated loans has set MFS apart from other buy-to-let lenders. We pride ourselves on being flexible and innovative – from top-slicing and deferred interest through to rolled-up interest and a choice of product fees, our range of buy-to-let mortgages is designed to give borrowers optionality and secure the size of loan they need.

“We are delighted to be working with MAB. They have a great reputation and nationwide reach, and we’re confident that we’ll provide great value to those who reach out to MAB looking for a buy-to-let loan, no matter how unique or complex their situation will be. We’re excited to see the MFS and MAB collaboration grow over the coming months.”

Danny Belton, head of lending at MAB, added: “It’s great to welcome MFS to our lending panel. They combine immense experience with a fast and flexible product range, which will allow them to serve our BTL customers, particularly those whose needs are not met by high-street lenders.

“Ultimately, at MAB, we strive to find the very best mortgage deal for each customer. MFS share our commitment to delivering tailored products and an exceptional service, so we are sure this partnership will be a resounding success.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.