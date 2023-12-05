MFS joins MAB’s lender panel

Market Financial Solutions (MFS) has joined Mortgage Advice Bureau’s (MAB) panel of lenders with a focus on complex buy-to-let lenders.

The London-based lender focuses on large and complex loans, offering bridging loans up to £50m with terms between three and 24 months.

The company also provides buy-to-let mortgages up to £10m on terms up to five years. This range will initially be available through MAB.

MAB has over 2,000 advisers across the UK and offers mortgage advice on a local, regional and national level.

Karen Rodrigues, head of national accounts at MFS, said: “Being able to handle complicated loans has set MFS apart from other buy-to-let lenders. We pride ourselves on being flexible and innovative – from top-slicing and deferred interest through to rolled-up interest and a choice of product fees, our range of buy-to-let mortgages is designed to give borrowers optionality and secure the size of loan they need.

“We are delighted to be working with MAB. They have a great reputation and nationwide reach, and we’re confident that we’ll provide great value to those who reach out to MAB looking for a buy-to-let loan, no matter how unique or complex their situation will be. We’re excited to see the MFS and MAB collaboration grow over the coming months.”

Danny Belton, head of lending at MAB, added: “It’s great to welcome MFS to our lending panel. They combine immense experience with a fast and flexible product range, which will allow them to serve our BTL customers, particularly those whose needs are not met by high-street lenders.

“Ultimately, at MAB, we strive to find the very best mortgage deal for each customer. MFS share our commitment to delivering tailored products and an exceptional service, so we are sure this partnership will be a resounding success.”