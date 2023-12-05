Together lends over £233m in November

Specialist lender Together lent over £233m in November across 1,227 loans, assisting more than a thousand customers.

The firm said that over 550 loans were completed in bridging alone, coming to £130m via the lender’s regulated and unregulated offering.

The company continued that it lent in excess of £36m on the buy-to-let front and delivered £35.2m in regulated lending, with the latter supporting more than 250 personal customers.

Chris Baguley, group channel development director at Together, said: ‘‘Whilst we are excited about the amount of lending in a challenging economic environment, it’s the actual number of customers we are supporting that makes us incredibly proud as a business.

“To have such an impact and deliver to so many new and existing customers is enabling these borrowers to fulfil their own ambitions across the SME and property market.”

He continued: “These latest figures show the sustained demand for our fast and flexible finance to help entrepreneurial clients achieve their property ambitions during what has been a difficult time for many businesses and individuals and it’s our amazing colleagues across the Together business that continue to be the reason we are able to deliver these incredible outcomes for our customers.”