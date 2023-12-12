You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Less than a quarter of brokers say 2023 was ‘good’ for business

by:
  • 12/12/2023
  • 0
Less than a quarter of brokers say 2023 was ‘good’ for business
Approximately 22 per cent of brokers surveyed said that 2023 was a good year for business, a fall from 48 per cent last year, a survey has found.

According to Crystal Specialist Finance’s annual survey, which gathered views from its database of 10,000 brokers , over three quarters said that business was the same or down on the previous year. This is an increase from 53 per cent in 2022.

However, brokers said that they were more optimistic for next year with 31 per cent confident about the year ahead and only eight per cent saying they were worried. This compares to 26 per cent and 15 per cent respectively last year.

The cost of living crisis is less of a concern at 64 per cent, a fall from 76 per cent last year and high inflation did not make the top challenges for business growth this year.

Only 17 per cent believe that there would be further to go, with 39 per cent predicting a fall. Over a third expect the base rate to fall and over half said the same thing last year.

Over a third of brokers said that they had diversified into bridging, 28 per cent into buy to let and 26 per cent into commercial lending.

Two thirds of brokers agree that they expect to diversify further into 2024.

Almost three quarters said that they planned to work more with a distributor like Crystal Specialist Finance in the coming year, pointing to increased complex cases, complex income streams, clients looking to use bridging and auction purchases. This is a rise from 52 per cent last year.

Around three quarters of respondees are using digital case management to submit deals and nearly three quarters predicted a landslide victory for Labour in the general election next year.

Jo Breeden (pictured), managing director at Crystal Specialist Finance, said: “2023 should have been the return to some form of normality in the market. Instead, we have seen continuous Bank of England base rate rises to counter higher than forecast inflation and a consequent cooling of the property market.

“Our research has revealed that brokers remain uncertain about next year, have diversified into new markets to bolster their businesses and see the role of a distributor like Crystal as increasingly important.”

He added: “While the wider residential housing market has further to fall as we move into 2024, brokers are more confident about the outlook. The new year presents opportunities for the resilient broker that is prepared to venture into new markets – such as bridging, commercial finance and complex buy to let – where Crystal specialises.

“As ever, we will continue to provide our expert, award winning service as the industry faces into a challenging year ahead.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.