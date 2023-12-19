Black & White Bridging joins ASTL

The lender provides unregulated bridging finance for purchases, auctions, refurbishment, development finance and development exit.

The lender rebranded from Bristol & West Bridging back in 2021, and has been in operation since 2013. Earlier this year it brought in Adam Tyler, the former head of the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers, as its director of intermediaries.

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, said that every new lender member helps give the trade association a stronger voice in promoting the sector, engaging with policy makers and upholding standards.

He noted the association’s focus on transparency, continuing: “This is a core value of Black & White Bridging and we look forward to working with them to further advance the reputation of our industry.”

Damien Druce (pictured), commercial director at Black & White Bridging, added: “Continuing to put power into the hands of intermediaries, with a clear deal process and a focus on great customer service to build long-term partnerships, is at the core of what we do.

“We’re therefore delighted to become a member of the ASTL and look forward to working with the association and its other members in continuing to build the market in size and reputation.”