Nominations open for the British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

The prestigious British Specialist Lending Awards is open for entries with 24 categories across broker and lender categories up for grabs.

Entering the British Specialist Lending Awards 2024 offers a chance to gain industry recognition and also provides a platform to inspire and influence the wider mortgage community.

The final entry deadline is 21 February with the judging day taking place on 21 March.

To nominate someone follow the link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/the-british-specialist-lending-awards-2024/?bsla2024source=pressrelease

The full list of categories can be found here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/british-specialist-lending-awards/page/191479/2024%20categories/

The British Specialist Lending Awards are about brilliant people, not companies. Over half of the finalists in 2023 were different people to those in 2022 and more than 18 new businesses were represented in 2023 compared to the previous year.

The judging panel consists of a diverse range of industry experts, who choose winners from a shortlist of three.

All finalists will be interviewed by judges so they have a chance to bring their testimonial to life and judges do not participate in categories where there may be a conflict of interest.

Sponsors also do not get any privileges to ensure that the awards are a even playing field.

The awards are industry voted, with votes from business partners and associations, business relationships and colleagues are the only votes that count. Nominations from outside the industry are removed.

The number of nominations accepted from within a nominated individual’s company is capped at five, so everyone has a chance to compete.

Individuals will need to campaign for nominations if you want to be a finalist and marketing material can be created to promote entries over email and social media.

Get in touch with lorraine.francisco@ae3media.co.uk to create marketing materials.