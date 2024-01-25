Together hires roving underwriters

Together has appointed two roving underwriters, Chris Evans and Emma Ogilvie, to its intermediary sales team

Evans will take on the role of head of roving underwriters, overseeing the team of commercial rovers, and underwriting commercial applications for the lender.

He was most recently head of referrals at Pepper Money for more than two years and before that was head of specialist mortgages at Pure Property Finance for nearly five years.

Evans has also held broker roles at Mortgage Advice Bureau and Peter Alan.

Ogilvie will be a commercial finance underwriter and joins from Knowledge Bank where he was the chief executive’s assistant for over a year.

Prior to that she worked at Dynamo for over seven years in various events and underwriting roles.

Tanya Elmaz, director of intermediary sales, said: “We are delighted to welcome Chris and Emma to the team. They have a huge amount of experience across the industry, and a good understanding of our company and values from working with us in the past.

“They will both play key roles in our roving underwriter team, supporting our incredible partners to help customers achieve their property ambitions.”

Ogilvie added: ““Good quality business saves time, boosts productivity, improves efficiency and results in a better customer journey, which is where I come in; aiding the brokers get their clients from A-to-B in the most proficient and seamless way possible.

“From my previous position working directly with Together, I already had a lot of love for the company. It really enables more people who perhaps might not have otherwise been considered to achieve their property ambitions; and its lending stance isn’t black and white.

“It has a great offering backed by great people, and for such a big group still feels personable to colleagues and customers alike. They are passionate about delivering the right outcomes and solutions, as am I.”

Evans continued: “The opportunity presented to me was exciting. I worked with Together in my time as a broker and I love how it operates; so to be a part of that culture was a big draw to me.

“My previous roles have always meant I’m looking for a way to make a case fit rather than finding reasons not to lend, and I think that really aligns to Together’s proposition. I’m always keen to understand other people’s perspectives and I think that’s a big help when it comes to understanding any deal.

“The responsibility that comes with this role is also something that I find appealing and I think it’s a position that will allow me to make a positive impact on the brokers I look after.”