Mortimer Street Capital launches as real estate advisory business

Mortimer Street Capital has officially debuted as a real estate advisory business specialising in bridging, development, commercial, mezzanine and equity finance.

Mortimer Street Capital is based in London’s West End and is borne out of founding business Visionary Finance.

The latter was launched 15 years ago and has established a strong client base in the specialist lending sphere.

The firm was created to “support a wider array of funding scenarios and requirements from its property investor, SME and high net worth clientele”.

The business launched in December has helped deploy around £2.5m of real estate debt in the UK market, with “further deals in the pipeline”.

Hiten Ganatra (pictured), managing director at Mortimer Street Capital, said: “As our Visionary Finance business has grown over the last decade, we have built a huge range of experience in supporting clients in the buy-to-let sector along with more complex funding requirements. This has ultimately led to the launch of Mortimer Street Capital to cater for those needs and to use our experience to help more and more such clients.

“Many industry commentators have predicted that 2024 will see further growth in the specialist finance sector and we are looking forward to helping clients with innovative solutions via our lending partners.”