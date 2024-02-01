Get nominations in for the British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

There are just three weeks left to submit nominations for the British Specialist Lending Awards 2024.

The final entry deadline is 21 February and the judging day will be held on 21 March.

The awards ceremony will take place on 16 May at Hilton London Bankside, where the winners will be announced.

The nomination categories can be seen here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/british-specialist-lending-awards/page/191479/2024%20categories/

To nominate someone, click here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/the-british-specialist-lending-awards-2024/

The British Specialist Lending Awards are all about brilliant people, not companies. In 2023, over half of the finalists were different people to those in 2022. Our finalists also come from a broad spectrum of firms, with 18 new businesses represented in 2023 compared to 2022.

Our judging panel is made up of a diverse range of industry experts who know the intermediary market inside out – they are the people in the best position to choose our outstanding winners from a shortlist of three. All finalists will be interviewed by the judges so that they are given the chance to bring their testimonial to life. Judges do not participate in any categories where there may be a conflict of interest.

Sponsors don’t get any privileges – it’s a completely even playing field and up to you to stand out.

The British Specialist Lending Awards are industry-voted awards. Business partners and associates, business relationships and colleagues are the only votes that count. Any nominations from outside the industry are removed. This also includes consumer clients where applicable.

The number of nominations accepted from within a nominated individual’s company is capped at five, so everyone has the chance to compete, not just the big firms.

You need to campaign for nominations if you want to be a finalist – marketing material can be created for you to promote your entry over email and social media. To do this, get in touch with lorraine.francisco@ae3media.co.uk.