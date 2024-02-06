Hope Capital lowers specialist resi pricing

Specialist short-term lender Hope Capital has reduced rates across its residential offering.

Pricing now starts at 0.85 per cent for bridging deals including light refurbishment, 0.92 per cent for medium refurbishment and 0.97 per cent for heavy refurbishment.

These are all available up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) against properties worth up to £5m.

Jonathan Sealey (pictured), CEO of Hope Capital, said: “We are pleased to further strengthen our residential bridging loan offering with these significant rate reductions.

“While the Bank of England (BoE) made the decision to retain interest rates for the fourth consecutive time on the bounce, we are delighted to be in a position to reduce our rates to support our brokers and borrowers with affordable options.”

The lender has also reviewed its internal systems and processes to help it process applications and deals faster.

Sealey added: “Our enhanced offering will be supported by the developments we have introduced internally, which means we are now in an even better position to support brokers and borrowers.

“Owing to the resilience and hard work of the team, coupled with the excellent service we are renowned for, 2023 delivered results well beyond all expectations. We are currently witnessing a surge in enquiries coming through the door, so it is fantastic to see market confidence is beginning to restore. However, it is paramount there are affordable options made available to support those who are looking to capitalise on investment opportunities.”

Hope Capital recently secured a £25m funding line with Shawbrook to develop its offering and provide opportunities for growth. It also made promotions and appointments within its team earlier this year to support this strategy.