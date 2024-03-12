You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

London Credit broadens Best 4 U promo to commercial loans

by:
  • 12/03/2024
  • 0
London Credit broadens Best 4 U promo to commercial loans
Specialist lender London Credit has extended its Best 4 U promotion to commercial and semi-commercial loans.

The lender launched the offer across its residential bridging range last week, which gives borrowers the option of getting a refund for their legal or valuation fees or a lower rate. 

This includes a 100 per cent refund on legal or valuation fees up to £5,000 per loan, or a 10 per cent discount on the interest rate. It is available up to 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) and a maximum loan size of £2m where the legal undertaking is paid by 1 June 2024. 

After submitting an application for a loan, brokers can choose the preferred promotion by informing their business development manager. This will be applied once the loan is approved. 

Marios Theophanous (pictured), credit manager at London Credit, said: “We’re delighted to extend our ultimate offers promotion to our commercial and semi-commercial lending, as it gives brokers even more flexibility to choose the most suitable offer for each loan transaction they bring to London Credit. 

“Being able to choose the promotion that best suits a client gives brokers more control in structuring the most appropriate solution based on the specifics of the loan and their client’s circumstances.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.