London Credit broadens Best 4 U promo to commercial loans

Specialist lender London Credit has extended its Best 4 U promotion to commercial and semi-commercial loans.

The lender launched the offer across its residential bridging range last week, which gives borrowers the option of getting a refund for their legal or valuation fees or a lower rate.

This includes a 100 per cent refund on legal or valuation fees up to £5,000 per loan, or a 10 per cent discount on the interest rate. It is available up to 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) and a maximum loan size of £2m where the legal undertaking is paid by 1 June 2024.

After submitting an application for a loan, brokers can choose the preferred promotion by informing their business development manager. This will be applied once the loan is approved.

Marios Theophanous (pictured), credit manager at London Credit, said: “We’re delighted to extend our ultimate offers promotion to our commercial and semi-commercial lending, as it gives brokers even more flexibility to choose the most suitable offer for each loan transaction they bring to London Credit.

“Being able to choose the promotion that best suits a client gives brokers more control in structuring the most appropriate solution based on the specifics of the loan and their client’s circumstances.”