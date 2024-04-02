MFS extends valuation fee refund

Market Financial Solutions (MFS) has extended its valuation fee refund for bridging customers until the end of May.
The lender introduced the offer of a full refund on valuation fees for bridging customers in February for cases agreed before the end of March and completed before the end of April.
The refund will be issued within 28 days of the drawdown of a bridging loan, and the waiving of valuation fees will be applied across all its bridging products. This covers residential, commercial and semi-commercial.
To qualify for the deal, brokers must sign and return their decision in principle (DIP) documents by the end of April 2024, and the loan must be drawn down by the end of May.
Paresh Raja (pictured), CEO of MFS, said: “Our refunds on valuation fees have proven popular among brokers and bridging clients. So, as the property market becomes more active, it felt only right to extend the offer for another month.
“House prices are rebounding and we’ve seen a clear uptick in demand as the UK property market enjoys a positive start to 2024. However, while the market appears to be bouncing back well, we cannot become complacent. Lenders must continue to support brokers and borrowers as best they can, and we expect the extension of our offer to help maintain the positive momentum that is permeating throughout the property sector at present.”
MFS recently hired Liza Campion as national accounts head, and she will help deliver products to more clubs, packagers and networks.
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.