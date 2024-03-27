MFS hires Campion as national accounts head

Market Financial Solutions (MFS) has hired Liza Campion (pictured), formerly of OSB Group, as its head of national accounts.

She will report to Karen Rodrigues, head of sales at MFS, and will help “deliver its wide range of fast and flexible financial products to even more of the large clubs, packagers, and networks across the UK”.

Campion was most recently head of corporate accounts at OSB Group for around three years, and before that she was at Precise Mortgages for around seven years. Initially, she was national sales manager for three years, and then head of key accounts for three years.

Prior to that, she was director and lender relationship manager at Alliance of Mortgage Packagers and Distributors for nearly four years, and before that, she was product development manager at Concert Mortgages.

She has also worked at Southern Pacific Mortgage Limited, Scottish Life, Legal and General, Mortgage Trust and Paragon Mortgages, having started in the mortgage industry in 1986.

Karen Rodrigues said: “Liza comes to us with a wealth of experience, having spent more than three decades in the specialist mortgage sector – this includes running mortgage desks with the likes of Legal and General in her early career, to successfully running a not-for-profit packager association with a £2bn annual turnover and, more recently, implementing and building a hugely successful key accounts team with Precise Mortgages.

“Her extensive market knowledge and understanding of all distribution channels means she’s perfectly placed to become our new head of national accounts. I’m looking forward to working closely with Liza; her natural aptitude for strategy, sales and marketing, as well as her tenacious work ethic, will undoubtedly make her a great addition to the MFS team”.

Liza Campion added: “I’m delighted to join MFS. The business has continued to go from strength to strength in recent years, and it has bold ambitions for 2024 and beyond.

“I am excited to join Karen and head up the national accounts team, helping to drive more growth for MFS in the future.”