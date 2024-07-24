Bridging specialist Kseye doubles max loan size

Bridging specialist Kseye has doubled its maximum loan size to £50m following an increased appetite for large loans.

Kseye said that the volume of multi-million-pound loans had grown so far this year and the increased maximum loan size applied to residential, mixed-use and commercial property types in London, the home counties and across major cities in England.

The firm said that its “strong relationship” with a “long-standing funding line” had allowed it to increase its maximum loan size.

Nikes Khagram, director at Kseye, said: “Having noticed an increased appetite for large loans in the first half of the year, both in enquiries received and loans we have funded, we wanted to ensure that we could issue terms and provide funding for even the biggest of bridging loan enquiries.

“Being able to double our maximum loan size is a testament to the confidence that our funding partners have in Kseye and highlights our commitment to being the first port of call for any bridging loan, regardless of the size.”

The firm celebrated its 10-year anniversary last year and since then has been growing its team, bringing on Marcus Dussard as sales director and promoting Nathan Thorne to business development manager (BDM) for South England and South Wales.

Kseye recently entered the US market to grow its US commercial real estate market.