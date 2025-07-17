Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Commercial Finance

Enra names Bradshaw as chief people officer

Enra names Bradshaw as chief people officer
Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
July 17, 2025
Updated:
July 17, 2025
Enra Specialist Finance has announced the appointment of Alex Bradshaw as its chief people officer.

The appointment comes at a time of rapid growth for the property finance and specialist lending group, which comprises specialist finance brokerage Aria Finance and specialist lender West One.

The chief people officer role is new within the firm, with Enra Specialist Finance saying this “signifies its commitment to developing and empowering employees with innovative work structures that foster a cohesive, performance-driven culture in which employees are enabled to thrive professionally”.

Bradshaw (pictured) has more than 25 years of HR and people leadership experience. In her new role, she will lead the ongoing development and expansion of the company’s HR functions and strategies.

Most recently, she led the people team at an electrical contractor. Before that, she oversaw HR at London Luton Airport, leading key projects related to renumeration policy, talent development and reward structures.

Danny Waters, CEO of Enra Specialist Finance, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Alex to Enra at such a pivotal time for the business. Her extensive experience and proven leadership in people strategy will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations and invest in our people.

Sponsored

How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“Attracting and developing the best talent is fundamental to our sustained success, and Alex’s appointment ensures we remain at the forefront of the specialist property finance industry.”

Earlier this year, the firm announced that it had completed a £320m securitisation.

Related
View All

Commercial Finance

Ultimate Finance adds commercial property loan; Chorley BS brings out large loan deals – round-up

Ultimate Finance adds commercial property loan; Chorley BS brings out large loan deals – round-up

July 16, 2025

Commercial Finance

Castle Trust Bank raises £8.5k for Just4Children charity

Castle Trust Bank raises £8.5k for Just4Children charity

July 15, 2025

Commercial Finance

Pluto Finance opens regional office in Edinburgh to support SME development lending market

Pluto Finance opens regional office in Edinburgh to support SME development lending market

July 14, 2025

Commercial Finance

Allica to offer commission to brokers who introduce clients to current account

Allica to offer commission to brokers who introduce clients to current account

July 11, 2025
View All
Tags:
alex bradshaw
appointment
Enra
Enra Specialist Finance

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/