Enra names Bradshaw as chief people officer

Enra Specialist Finance has announced the appointment of Alex Bradshaw as its chief people officer.

The appointment comes at a time of rapid growth for the property finance and specialist lending group, which comprises specialist finance brokerage Aria Finance and specialist lender West One.

The chief people officer role is new within the firm, with Enra Specialist Finance saying this “signifies its commitment to developing and empowering employees with innovative work structures that foster a cohesive, performance-driven culture in which employees are enabled to thrive professionally”.

Bradshaw (pictured) has more than 25 years of HR and people leadership experience. In her new role, she will lead the ongoing development and expansion of the company’s HR functions and strategies.

Most recently, she led the people team at an electrical contractor. Before that, she oversaw HR at London Luton Airport, leading key projects related to renumeration policy, talent development and reward structures.

Danny Waters, CEO of Enra Specialist Finance, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Alex to Enra at such a pivotal time for the business. Her extensive experience and proven leadership in people strategy will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations and invest in our people.

“Attracting and developing the best talent is fundamental to our sustained success, and Alex’s appointment ensures we remain at the forefront of the specialist property finance industry.”

Earlier this year, the firm announced that it had completed a £320m securitisation.