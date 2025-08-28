Brickflow partners with BloomSmith to deliver VAT bridging loans

Digital marketplace for specialist property finance Brickflow has partnered with BloomSmith, a provider of unsecured VAT bridging loans.

This will give users of Brickflow access to BloomSmith’s offering, which provides a way to manage VAT payments on commercial property transactions.

If a property is selected for VAT, then buyers can manage short-term cash flow with a VAT bridging loan without tying up equity or renegotiating with senior lenders by allowing borrowers to pay the 20% VAT liability on a purchase.

BloomSmith is able to deliver loans within 48 hours of legal completion, and once the loan term ends, HMRC repays BloomSmith.

Since launching in 2015, BloomSmith has provided VAT loans against more than £275m worth of property.

Ian Humphreys, CEO and founder of Brickflow, said: “The addition of BloomSmith to the Brickflow platform is an exciting development as we look towards a strong second half of 2025. We are dedicated to delivering holistic financing solutions to our clients, and expanding into bespoke VAT funding highlights the scope of the borrowing options we provide.”

Nigel Smith, CEO of BloomSmith, added: “Joining the Brickflow platform is central to our goal of supercharging BloomSmith’s future lending opportunities.

“As the UK’s largest commercial property finance marketplace, this partnership opens the door to numerous prospective borrowers who can benefit from VAT funding but may otherwise have been unaware of our provision.”

Brickflow said this partnership was part of its strategy to transform access to commercial property finance. Its platform allows brokers and borrowers to search, compare and apply for loans from a panel of lenders.

Earlier this year, Brickflow partnered with Lakeshield to launch an exclusive auction bridging product.