Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Bridging

London Credit cuts rates across residential bridging deals

London Credit cuts rates across residential bridging deals
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
March 3, 2026
Updated:
March 3, 2026
London Credit has reduced rates across its residential bridging range up to 75% loan to value (LTV) by up to 10% per month.

At 75% LTV, pricing has reduced from 1% per month to 0.9% per month, while at the end other end of the scale, rates now start from 0.55% per month at 50% LTV.

London Credit provides bridging loans from £150,000 to £4m on residential, commercial and semi-commercial properties across London and throughout England, with terms ranging from three to 24 months.

Loans can be used for a variety of purposes, including auction purchases, refinancing and capital raising.

Marios Theophanous, credit manager at London Credit, said: “These rate reductions strengthen our residential proposition, but our core focus remains the same – direct access to decision-makers, pragmatic underwriting and funding that completes on time. That combination of competitive pricing and dependable service is what helps brokers win business in a competitive market.”

The average monthly interest rate of a bridging loan fell from 0.88% in 2024 to 0.84% in 2025, according to lender MT Finance’s Bridging Trends data, which was released last month.

Sponsored

The changing role of the Bank of Mum and Dad

Sponsored by Aldermore

Meanwhile, the average LTV dropped from 58% to 55% year-on-year.

Related
View All

Bridging

TSLE 2026: Brokers who adopt AI and tech will ‘outperform’ those who don’t

TSLE 2026: Brokers who adopt AI and tech will ‘outperform’ those who don’t

February 26, 2026

Bridging

Raw Capital Partners is targetting 50% growth and £500m lending book, says CEO Parkes

RAW Capital Partners is targeting 50% growth and £500m lending book, says CEO Parkes

Bridging

As we enter the Lunar New Year, is 2026 the year of the bridge? – Russell

As we enter the Lunar New Year, is 2026 the year of the bridge? – Russell

Bridging

The Specialist Lending Event in pictures

The Specialist Lending Event 2026 in pictures

View All
Tags:
bridging loan
bridging rates
London Credit

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/