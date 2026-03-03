London Credit cuts rates across residential bridging deals

London Credit has reduced rates across its residential bridging range up to 75% loan to value (LTV) by up to 10% per month.

At 75% LTV, pricing has reduced from 1% per month to 0.9% per month, while at the end other end of the scale, rates now start from 0.55% per month at 50% LTV.

London Credit provides bridging loans from £150,000 to £4m on residential, commercial and semi-commercial properties across London and throughout England, with terms ranging from three to 24 months.

Loans can be used for a variety of purposes, including auction purchases, refinancing and capital raising.

Marios Theophanous, credit manager at London Credit, said: “These rate reductions strengthen our residential proposition, but our core focus remains the same – direct access to decision-makers, pragmatic underwriting and funding that completes on time. That combination of competitive pricing and dependable service is what helps brokers win business in a competitive market.”

The average monthly interest rate of a bridging loan fell from 0.88% in 2024 to 0.84% in 2025, according to lender MT Finance’s Bridging Trends data, which was released last month.

Meanwhile, the average LTV dropped from 58% to 55% year-on-year.