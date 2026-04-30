OSB Group greenlights £1.2bn of lending in Q1, up 11% YOY

OSB Group advanced £1.2bn of gross mortgage lending in the first three months of the year, an increase of 11% on Q1 2025, the specialist lender announced in its trading update.

The value of the loan book increased by 0.9% or £233m in Q1 to £26.2bn, with good growth in buy-to-let (BTL) and residential borrowing as well as higher-yielding sub-segments of both divisions.

The group has indicated that the final stages of testing are underway ahead of a residential mortgage launch on the new platform earmarked for Q3.

Jon Hall (pictured), group chief commercial officer at OSB Group, said: “OSB Group has delivered a resilient performance in the first quarter and remains broadly in line with our 2026 guidance.

“We’ve maintained a strong offer in all of our lending segments, even through the current volatility arising from the Middle East conflict, most notably in Rely, where, enabled by the new platform, our full range of landlord products remained accessible.”

He added: “We’re making good progress with our plans to move residential products onto a new lending platform later in the year, which will bring considerable flexibility and simplicity for brokers.’’

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Last month, the group announced its full-year results, reporting a 19% increase in originations to £4.7bn in 2025, as it focused on diversifying its lending strategy to higher-yielding sub-segments.

The group launched a dedicated specialist BTL lending brand, Rely, in November – removing BTL lending from under the Precise brand umbrella, which will remain focused on residential and bridging lending.