Investec completes £922m in real estate lending

Investec Bank’s real estate business delivered £922m in lending over April 2025 to March this year.

The bank said this reflected its support for clients through debt capital and its ability to facilitate larger transactions.

This included £284m in development lending and £639m of investment financing.

Broken down by sector, Investec’s real estate business deployed £322m across residential lending, £374m across commercial and £226m across student accommodation and co-living.

The lending completed over the year also took the value of Investec’s completions to £955m of development lending over the last three financial years, and £1.53bn in investment financing.

Over the last three years, the residential sector has accounted for £755m of the bank’s lending, commercial has accounted for £1.26bn and student accommodation and co-living have made up £462m.

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Further, since establishing its syndication platform, Investec has syndicated more than £1bn. The lender said this helped to increase overall loan sizes and enable it to underwrite and deliver larger transactions, supported by faster decision-making, certainty and flexible solutions.

Meanwhile, REALIS, Investec’s real estate equity strategy – which launched in 2024 to give investors access to institutional quality UK property with attractive returns – completed five transactions over the year, with a combined gross development value of £140m.

Since its launch, REALIS has completed eight transactions totalling £285m of GDV. Investec said the division continues to expand the reach of its real estate platform by broadening its equity capital capability, alongside its established debt business.

Mark Bladon (pictured), head of Investec Real Estate, said: “Investec’s performance over the last financial year reflects the breadth of the platform and the benefit of remaining disciplined, flexible and client-focused through different points in the cycle. Across development lending and investment financing, the business has continued to support clients with capital solutions aligned to their strategies and the opportunities they are pursuing, while also increasing its ability to back larger transactions.

“Completing £922m in the year and £2.48bn over the last three financial years demonstrates continued momentum across the residential, commercial and living sectors. Syndicating more than £1bn since establishing the platform is another important milestone, increasing Investec’s ability to support clients with larger overall loan ticket sizes and more complex transactions, while also underlining its role in the partner capital market. Alongside this, REALIS has continued to build scale as Investec’s real estate equity strategy, with five transactions completed in the last financial year and eight completed since launch.”