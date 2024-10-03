Brickflow expands footprint with auction house integration

Specialist property finance platform Brickflow has integrated its technology with auction houses.

This will enable property buyers on auction house websites to use the Brickflow platform to model deals and apply for finance directly from third-party websites.

The company said this integration would help to make commercial real estate finance more accessible to investors and property developers.

Using Brickflow technology, property bidders can search and apply for finance directly from an auction house’s website, which the firm said would create a “seamless experience” from bidding to financing.

So far, Brickflow has agreed partnerships with specialist mortgage broker Brunel Bridging Finance, which has teamed up with auction house and estate agent Hollis Morgan and specialist mortgage broker South West Business Finance (SWBF), in partnership with Bristol-based auctioneer and commercial property specialist, Maggs and Allen.

This will enable the advisers of Brunel Bridging Finance and SWBF to receive qualified leads from searches carried out on the auction houses’ websites, which could expand their pipeline.

Ian Humphreys (pictured), CEO and founder of Brickflow, said: “By simplifying access to commercial real estate finance, we’re opening up the market to more borrowers and making it easier for people to fund property purchases.

“Our embedded finance technology allows intermediaries to leverage deals with leading auction houses and agents, whilst accelerating the growth of their own businesses, supporting our mission to improve transparency, efficiency, connectivity and growth across the industry.”

Marcus Robinson, managing director of Brunel Bridging Finance, added: “Using Brickflow’s technology allows us to provide a more efficient, transparent, and streamlined process for our potential clients purchasing auction properties.

“Buyers can now confidently make quick, informed decisions, knowing that finance is readily accessible through a simple online application, whilst we’re receiving new, qualified leads with every search.”

Zoe Morgan, partner at SWBF, said: “Our collaboration with Maggs and Allen enhances the auction buying experience for clients by simplifying the process of securing finance.

“By embedding Brickflow technology, we’re expanding our own pipeline by directly receiving leads from the auction house, or an agent’s site directly, generating more deal flow for our own business.”

This year, Brickflow introduced access to regulated bridging through its platform.