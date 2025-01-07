user.first_name
Bridging

The Specialist Lending Event opens for registrations

The Specialist Lending Event opens for registrations
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
January 7, 2025
Updated:
January 7, 2025
The Specialist Lending Event has opened for registrations and has a jam-packed agenda for brokers up and down the country.

The event, which will include panel debates with key experts along with presentations from business leaders, will take place in Manchester on 5 February, Wetherby on 6 February, Birmingham on 12 February and East Sussex on 13 February.

The roadshow is aimed at brokers who are currently operating in the specialist lending space or are considering doing so and want to explore their options.

There will also be key networking breaks so attendees, speakers and exhibitors can exchange knowledge and foster connections.

Danielle Moore (pictured), operations director at AE3 Media, said: “The Specialist Lending Event is always a key event in our calendar, with great speakers and one where we visit our audience up and down the country.

“Specialist lending is becoming an increasingly important area for the mortgage market, with brokers looking to grow this area of their business further or diversify into new areas. We hope this event will broaden attendees’ knowledge, as well as encourage discussion and connection.”

For full programme details, and to register for the event, click here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/the-specialist-lending-event/ 

More information on the programme can also be found here, and to get a flavour of the event, here is a sample of coverage from last year’s event from the Specialist Lending Solutions team.

TSLE 2024: Unsecured credit stress not high but rise in arrears expected

TSLE 2024: Buy-to-let affordability needs to ‘adapt and change’

