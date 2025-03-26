Offa appoints Ahmed as MD for bridging and development finance

Islamic property finance fintech Offa has appointed Naseer Ahmed as its managing director of bridging and development finance.

In his role at Offa, Ahmed will “focus on helping clients and brokers to achieve their funding requirements without compromising their faith or ethical beliefs”.

Ahmed joins from Invest & Fund, where he was the director of development finance for around a year. Before that, he was the commercial director for bridging and development finance at Whitehall Capital for around two years.

He was also the head of sales for bridge finance at Bridge Help for around a year, and before that, he was the head of bridging and development finance at Kufflink for around a year.

Sultan Choudhury OBE, executive chair at Offa, said: “I am delighted to welcome Naseer into our talented executive team, as we grow our business as part of our mission to modernise Islamic home finance in the UK.

“His deep industry knowledge and commitment to ethical finance align perfectly with Offa’s mission to become the market leader in this sector, with a focus on improving customer outcomes.”

Sponsored Making protection work for you and your clients Sponsored by LV= General Insurance

Ahmed added: “I am thrilled to be joining Offa at such an exciting time. This is a unique opportunity to contribute to a company that is redefining the finance industry through a commitment to ethical principles and innovative solutions.”

The firm recently made a number of hires, including Mehreen Rafiq as senior underwriter, Shamila Kausar as customer service officer, Shamim Rahman as underwriter, Abdullah-Isa Amole as financial planning and analysis manager and Sukhdev Atwal as financial controller.

Offa also acquired Bank of Ireland’s Alburaq Sharia-compliant home finance portfolio, including more than 350 home purchase plans.