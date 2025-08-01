BDLA brings out fraud early warning system

The Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA) has teamed up with fraud prevention specialist Synectics Solutions to deliver a “bespoke fraud intelligence-sharing solution” for short-term lenders.

The trade body said the fraud intelligence-sharing tool would give lenders access to fraud prevention insight that is usually only accessible to larger financial institutions.

The tool will allow BDLA members to act faster on fraud red flags and identify suspicious activity.

It will also permit more collaboration and detect and prevent fraud earlier in the application lifecycle.

The fraud tool complements BDLA’s due diligence tools available to members and shows the trade body’s role in helping lenders tackle fraud and safeguarding the integrity of bridging and development finance sector.

The tool will be rolled out to BDLA members in phases over the coming months. Earlier this year, TWM Solicitors was added as an associate member.

Sponsored Discover Halifax Premier Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Vic Jannels (pictured), CEO of the BDLA, said: “Fraud remains one of the most significant challenges facing the bridging and development lending sector. As the market grows in both volume and complexity, so too does the risk posed by increasingly sophisticated fraudulent activity.

“At the BDLA, we’ve made it a priority to help lenders stay one step ahead of the fraudsters and our collaboration with Synectics Solutions represents a significant stride forward in tackling this issue head-on.

“The development of a bespoke fraud early warning system, designed specifically for the needs of short-term lenders, enables secure real-time intelligence sharing that will help our members to identify red flags and suspicious activity at the earliest possible stage.

“This joint initiative will be instrumental in protecting lenders, while supporting the continued integrity and growth of our market.”

Maxwell Hughes, business development manager (BDM) at Synectics Solutions, added: “We’re proud to work with the BDLA to bring this tailored fraud prevention tool to the specialist finance space. Lenders operating in the bridging and development market face unique risks given the speed of transactions, and our technology is designed to provide actionable insights that make a real difference.

“By making shared intelligence more accessible, we can collectively reduce exposure to fraud and strengthen trust across the sector. Collaboration like this gives us greater power to spot, identify and prevent fraud and financial crime.”