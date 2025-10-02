Hope Capital marks 14th anniversary with record-breaking Q3

Hope Capital saw its strongest performing quarterly period so far in Q3, as the short-term lender marked its 14th year of business.

Founded by Jonathan Sealey in 2011, Hope Capital has served the bridging finance sector with solutions for residential, semi-commercial and commercial property types across England, Wales and Scotland.

The lender said business in Q3 surpassed every milestone recorded since its launch, with its loan book 36% higher than last year. Hope Capital said that by mid-September, funding levels had already matched the whole of 2024, driven by stronger business volumes this year.

Its funding is on track to be 32% higher than last year.

Further, refurbishment loans are 71% higher than last year, loan completions rose by an average of 40% each quarter in 2024, and since December, it has seen a 61% reduction in default loans.

Jonathan Sealey, CEO of Hope Capital, said: “Looking back to when I launched Hope Capital in 2011, where I used my own savings to rent a small office, borrowing a desk and chair from a friend, and picking up a basic Nokia phone to get started, I could never have imagined how far we’d come. 14 years on, to be celebrating the results we’ve achieved in Q3 is something I’m incredibly proud of.

“The industry has become significantly more competitive since then, and I’m often asked how we differentiate ourselves from our competitors. It’s very simple: it’s our team, who all work incredibly hard to deliver on the service we promise. Not forgetting all the stakeholders we’ve worked with over the years, who have undoubtedly become part of Hope Capital’s success.”

Kate Cowan (pictured), CFO at Hope Capital, added: “This has not just been a defining quarter for Hope Capital, but an incredibly successful year.

“According to the latest Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA) figures, bridging activity in the wider market eased slightly in the last quarter, despite completions being 32.9% higher year-on-year. Whereas, our performance speaks volumes, with funding in Q3 being 84% higher than Q3 2024.

“Our continued growth has been driven by the strength of our funding relationships, the dedication of our exceptional team, and the ongoing support from our trusted broker partners. We’re in a strong position to build on this momentum, as we’re on the verge of announcing a major development that will mark an exciting next chapter and, without a doubt, will have a significant impact on the market.”