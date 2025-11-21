BDLA brings on Brookfield Surveyors as associate member

The Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA) has brought on Brookfield Surveyors as an associate member.

Brookfield Surveyors is a boutique firm of chartered surveyors, with its range of services encompassing traditional surveying and valuations to support residential and commercial sales, as well as leasing, valuations, and development consultancy.

It works with homeowners, investors, developers, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), financial institutions and corporate entities.

The BDLA is the UK’s only trade body dedicated to bridging and development finance, representing more than 40 associate members and over 50 lender members, with a collective loan book of more than £13bn.

Vic Jannels (pictured), CEO of the BDLA, said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Brookfield as an associate member of the BDLA. Strong communication and close collaboration between lenders and professional partners such as surveyors are absolutely essential in bridging and development finance.

“From initial site assessments through to ongoing monitoring and final exit, surveyors are central to ensuring deals progress smoothly and risks are properly managed.

Sponsored Mind the affordability gap Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

“Brookfield’s expertise and reputation in the market make them a valuable addition to our association, and their membership reinforces the BDLA’s commitment to fostering joined-up working across the property finance ecosystem.”

Zain Ahmad, partner at Brookfield, said: “It’s an honour to join the BDLA as an associate member. Our team has worked closely with many of the association’s lender members over the years, and we understand the unique pressures and timeframes of the bridging and development space.

“We pride ourselves on providing fast, robust and pragmatic valuations that enable lenders to move forward with confidence. Becoming part of the BDLA allows us to deepen those relationships, contribute to ongoing industry conversations, and help support the sustainable growth of this vital sector.”

Kennek also recently became an associate member of the trade body.