The Specialist Lending Event 2026 opens for registrations

The Specialist Lending Event has opened for registrations, offering brokers up and down the country opportunities to get up to date with the latest trends and network with key stakeholders.

The agenda will include sessions on the economy landscape as well as the changing broker-lender relationship and artificial intelligence (AI) and the role of technology.

The event will also have all new roundtable discussions as well as opportunities for networking, so attendees can make connections and deepen their understanding.

To register for the event, follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/the-specialist-lending-event/?tsle2026source=pressrelease

The event will tour the country, taking place in Salford, Wetherby, Birmingham and London, offering brokers and other mortgage market participants an opportunity across the country an opportunity to stay abreast of key trends.

The event comes at a time when specialist lending is due to grow, with some forecasts suggesting that the market could rise by 70% over the next five years to around £54bn.

Areas of growth include bridging and second charge mortgages, as well as borrowers becoming increasingly complex with non-standard incomes, adverse credit and non-traditional employment.

Danielle Moore, operations director at AE3 Media, said: “With specialist lending expected to continue its growth momentum, learning more about different areas of this market will be a crucial string to add to brokers’ bow.

“It’s not just the sessions digging into specific topics but the roundtable sessions and networking breaks that offer attendees a chance to form connections and embed their understanding through discussion.”

