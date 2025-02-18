Highlights of The Specialist Lending Event 2025

The Specialist Lending Event has come to a close for another year, so we look back at our highlights.

The Specialist Lending Event tours the country each year, going to Salford, Wetherby, Birmingham and East Sussex this year, and aims to help advisers boost industry acumen and product knowledge and enable strategic thinking for their business.

The sessions kicked off with an economic overview, outlining the headwinds and opportunities in specialist lending for brokers.

There were then quick-fire sessions discussing key market segments including first-time buyers, second charge and buy to let (BTL), to name a few, as well as panel discussions talking about the role of technology and AI in the mortgage market.

Watch the highlights video below, with sponsors, speakers and delegates talking about why the event is so special, along with highlights of our coverage.