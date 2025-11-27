Catalyst announces promotions and appointments within new business team

Catalyst Property Finance has enhanced its new business team with three appointments and a promotion.

Jack Harnett (pictured, bottom right) has been promoted to sales team leader after joining the lender four months ago as its senior internal business development manager (BDM).

He said of his promotion: “Before joining Catalyst, I worked at Castle Trust Bank and Lendco, alongside some great people who helped me get to where I am today. I’m thrilled to be joining Catalyst at such a crucial time in their journey, and I’m grateful to have been trusted in taking the internal BDM team forward as sales team leader.

“The team is already incredibly successful and efficient, and I’m looking forward to helping take them to the next level, along with the support of our sales director, Spencer Gale.”

Catherine Balsom (pictured, bottom left) has also joined the lender as a sales administrator.

She said: “I worked for Nationwide Building Society for many years, the last few years in quality assurance. Now I am joining Catalyst in the newly created role of sales administrator. My role is to support the internal BDM team with a variety of tasks to enable us to achieve our targets.

“I’m excited to join Catalyst at a time when the company is growing rapidly. The atmosphere is refreshing, and there is a real family feel.”

Gale added: “Jack joined Catalyst four months ago as an internal BDM and has since demonstrated strong leadership qualities, commitment, and a proactive approach to his role. His promotion recognises his significant contribution to the team’s performance and his dedication to supporting Catalyst’s growth ambitions.

“As sales team leader, Jack will oversee the internal business development team as the business moves into an exciting 2026. Catherine brings valuable experience and a solid background in sales support and client management. In her new role, she will provide essential administrative and operational support to the sales team to ensure we deliver the best possible service to our intermediary partners.”

Further, Andy Gray (pictured, top left) has been appointed regional lending manager and Josh Baldock (pictured, top right) as sales coordinator.

James Farge, sales director at Catalyst, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Andy Gray and Josh Baldock to the Catalyst sales team. Andy’s extensive experience across both lending and intermediary roles gives him a unique understanding of our proposition and how best it can be distributed to the market. Josh brings a strong background in the real estate sector, adding valuable insight into property market performance and client needs.

“Together, they add to the energy in our origination structure, and both will play a key role in delivering Catalyst’s ambitious growth plans.”

Gray added: “Between 2021 and 2023, I worked for Avamore Capital as a field-based relationship manager. In June 2023, I started my own company and worked with BBA Finance as a self-employed property consultant. Working directly with clients, I helped them facilitate property and business finance deals, taking time to understand their journey and what they needed to succeed.

“I have loved working with clients, supporting them to achieve their goals, and Catalyst has been one of my ‘go-to’ lenders. When I spoke with James about the trajectory of Catalyst and the ambitions over the coming years, it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass on.”

Baldock said: “I am joining Catalyst as a sales coordinator, assisting our borrowers with inbound and outbound enquiries about our finance products. I am excited to use my skills and knowledge from my previous sales roles, including Toyota and Countrywide Estate Agents, and apply them to this new industry.

“Catalyst is the perfect environment for me to grow and develop a career in property finance.”