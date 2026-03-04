The British Specialist Lending Awards 2026 – all the nominees

The judging day for the British Specialist Lending Awards will take place on 19 March, with the awards themselves occurring on the 14 May at Hilton London Bankside. Congratulations to all of our nominees, as well as everyone who submitted an application.
Broker
Broker: Administrator supported by Pepper Money
Harriet King, Propp
Matthew Ralph, Kerr & Watson
Emily Williams, Dynamo
Broker: Adverse Credit supported by Quantum Mortgages
Collette Campbell, Greenshoots Financial
Troy Mallard, Mallard Mortgages
Sarah Tinkler, Oak Mortgages
Broker: Bridging & Short-Term Finance
Chris Britto, Bridgemore Capital
Matthew Reeves, Propp
Neal Telford, Capital B Property Finance
Broker: Commercial Finance supported by Interbay
James Oldham, Positive Lending
Daniel O’Neil, SPF Private Clients
George Sanford, VIBE Specialist Finance
Broker: Complex Buy-To-Let
Ashley Morley, Compare the Mortgage
Qais Safi, Dynamo
Abigail Webster, Propp
Broker: Complex Income supported by Vida Homeloans
Kate Fuller, Mortgage Advice Bureau
Sarah Grace, Sarah Grace Mortgages
David Hamblett, New Wave Financial Services
Broker: Rising Star – Distributor supported by Kensington Mortgages
Paige Dumpleton, Clifton Specialist Finance
Rhys Walmsley, VIBE Specialist Finance
Macie Walters, Capital B Property Finance
Broker: Second Charge
Nicola Hardy, Specialist 1st
Erin Hine, Propp
Declan Thomas, Positive Lending
Business leader
Business Leader: Adverse Credit Lender supported by The Brightstar Group
Paul Adams, Pepper Money
Louise Apollonio, Shawbrook Retail Mortgages (TML & Bluestone)
Vicky Birkby, Vida Homeloans
Business Leader: Bridging Lender
Joshua Elash, MT Finance
Tanya Elmaz, Together
Alan Kimber, OSB Group
Business Leader: Commercial Finance Lender
Marc Callaghan, OSB Group
Tanya Elmaz, Together
Tom Renwick, Atom Bank
Business Leader: Complex Buy-To-Let Lender supported by Phoebus Software
Elise Coole, Keystone Property Finance
Nicola Goldie, Aldermore
Darrell Walker, CHL Mortgages
Business Leader: Complex Income Lender
Jane Atkins, Kensington Mortgages
Tony Hall, Saffron Building Society
Charles Morley, Metro Bank
Business Leader: Conveyancer
Matthew Elash, Ackroyd Legal
Carol Nuttall, Adlington Law
Kevin Tunnicliffe, Sort Group
Business Leader: Development & Innovation Advocate
Nicola Firth, Knowledge Bank
Kim McGinley, VIBE Finance
Stuart Powell, Guru Growth Solutions
Business Leader: Second Charge Lender
Marie Grundy, West One
Ryan McGrath, Pepper Money
Buster Tolfree, United Trust Bank
Business Leader: Specialist Distribution supported by Together
Michael Craig, Brilliant Solutions
John Cupis, Dynamo
Peter Williams, Propp
Business Leader: Surveyor
David Ellison, Pinnacle Surveyors
Steve Goodall, E.surv Chartered Surveyors
Andrew Murdoch, VAS
Lender
Lender: Business Development supported by E.surv Chartered Surveyors
Jack Gerasimov, Foundation
Andy Neo, Together
Robert Newman, Metro Bank
Lender: Head of National Accounts
Rob Barnard, Pepper Money
Emily Hollands, OSB Group
Sally Wright, Paragon Bank
Lender: Head of Sales
Ryan Brailsford, Pepper Money
Grant Hendry, Foundation
Joanne Hollins, Metro Bank
Lender: Rising Star – Product Provider supported by MIMHC
Freddie Atkinson, Together
Charlotte Harriss-Orr, Avamore Capital
Alex Taylor, MT Finance
Lender: Underwriter
Liberty Maloney, Together
Michael Maynard, Paragon Bank
Hayley Roberts, Foundation