The British Specialist Lending Awards 2026 – all the nominees

The nominees for this year’s British Specialist Lending Awards have been confirmed, with over 20 awards up for grabs.

The judging day for the British Specialist Lending Awards will take place on 19 March, with the awards themselves occurring on the 14 May at Hilton London Bankside. Congratulations to all of our nominees, as well as everyone who submitted an application.

Broker

Broker: Administrator supported by Pepper Money

Harriet King, Propp

Matthew Ralph, Kerr & Watson

Emily Williams, Dynamo

Broker: Adverse Credit supported by Quantum Mortgages

Collette Campbell, Greenshoots Financial

Troy Mallard, Mallard Mortgages

Sarah Tinkler, Oak Mortgages

Broker: Bridging & Short-Term Finance

Chris Britto, Bridgemore Capital

Matthew Reeves, Propp

Neal Telford, Capital B Property Finance

Broker: Commercial Finance supported by Interbay

James Oldham, Positive Lending

Daniel O’Neil, SPF Private Clients

George Sanford, VIBE Specialist Finance

Broker: Complex Buy-To-Let

Ashley Morley, Compare the Mortgage

Qais Safi, Dynamo

Abigail Webster, Propp

Broker: Complex Income supported by Vida Homeloans

Kate Fuller, Mortgage Advice Bureau

Sarah Grace, Sarah Grace Mortgages

David Hamblett, New Wave Financial Services

Broker: Rising Star – Distributor supported by Kensington Mortgages

Paige Dumpleton, Clifton Specialist Finance

Rhys Walmsley, VIBE Specialist Finance

Macie Walters, Capital B Property Finance

Broker: Second Charge

Nicola Hardy, Specialist 1st

Erin Hine, Propp

Declan Thomas, Positive Lending

Business leader

Business Leader: Adverse Credit Lender supported by The Brightstar Group

Paul Adams, Pepper Money

Louise Apollonio, Shawbrook Retail Mortgages (TML & Bluestone)

Vicky Birkby, Vida Homeloans

Business Leader: Bridging Lender

Joshua Elash, MT Finance

Tanya Elmaz, Together

Alan Kimber, OSB Group

Business Leader: Commercial Finance Lender

Marc Callaghan, OSB Group

Tanya Elmaz, Together

Tom Renwick, Atom Bank

Business Leader: Complex Buy-To-Let Lender supported by Phoebus Software

Elise Coole, Keystone Property Finance

Nicola Goldie, Aldermore

Darrell Walker, CHL Mortgages

Business Leader: Complex Income Lender

Jane Atkins, Kensington Mortgages

Tony Hall, Saffron Building Society

Charles Morley, Metro Bank

Business Leader: Conveyancer

Matthew Elash, Ackroyd Legal

Carol Nuttall, Adlington Law

Kevin Tunnicliffe, Sort Group

Business Leader: Development & Innovation Advocate

Nicola Firth, Knowledge Bank

Kim McGinley, VIBE Finance

Stuart Powell, Guru Growth Solutions

Business Leader: Second Charge Lender

Marie Grundy, West One

Ryan McGrath, Pepper Money

Buster Tolfree, United Trust Bank

Business Leader: Specialist Distribution supported by Together

Michael Craig, Brilliant Solutions

John Cupis, Dynamo

Peter Williams, Propp

Business Leader: Surveyor

David Ellison, Pinnacle Surveyors

Steve Goodall, E.surv Chartered Surveyors

Andrew Murdoch, VAS

Lender

Lender: Business Development supported by E.surv Chartered Surveyors

Jack Gerasimov, Foundation

Andy Neo, Together

Robert Newman, Metro Bank

Lender: Head of National Accounts

Rob Barnard, Pepper Money

Emily Hollands, OSB Group

Sally Wright, Paragon Bank

Lender: Head of Sales

Ryan Brailsford, Pepper Money

Grant Hendry, Foundation

Joanne Hollins, Metro Bank

Lender: Rising Star – Product Provider supported by MIMHC

Freddie Atkinson, Together

Charlotte Harriss-Orr, Avamore Capital

Alex Taylor, MT Finance

Lender: Underwriter

Liberty Maloney, Together

Michael Maynard, Paragon Bank

Hayley Roberts, Foundation