Millbrook Business Finance expands into commercial property finance

Millbrook Business Finance has partnered with Synergy Commercial Finance, a commercial finance network, to grow into commercial property lending.

Millbrook Business Finance said the collaboration would allow it to offer a “wider range of specialist property lending solutions and bring even more value to its growing SME client base”, noting it would have access to an extended lender panel and expert support.

The company said the move “marks a significant milestone” in its “ambitious growth strategy and its continued commitment to delivering flexible funding solutions for UK business owners”.

The firm said it was looking to hire a head of property finance, property finance broker and property finance coordinator.

Millbrook Business Finance said the new department will enhance its ability to “support businesses looking to purchase, refinance, or invest in commercial premises – from independent retailers and hospitality operators to large-scale developers and landlords”.

Justin Amos, managing director of Millbrook Business Finance, said: ““The launch of our commercial property finance division is a landmark moment for Millbrook. We’ve seen first-hand how critical property finance can be for business growth and cash flow stability.

“By creating this dedicated team, we’re not only broadening our service offering but also doubling down on our mission to provide tailored, accessible funding to even more business owners across the UK. I’m incredibly excited about what lies ahead and proud to invite passionate professionals to join us in building something truly special.”

Piotr Twaits, managing director for Synergy Commercial Finance Ltd, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Millbrook Business Finance to the Synergy Commercial Finance network.

“Their reputation for client service, ambition, and integrity aligns perfectly with our values. We look forward to working closely with their new commercial property division to help more UK business owners achieve their property goals with flexible, accessible funding solutions.”