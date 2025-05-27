The Cumberland BS widens commercial lending criteria

The Cumberland Building Society has updated its commercial lending criteria so it can “further support businesses”.

The maximum loan to value (LTV) for commercial lending will go up to 70% and its maximum loan term will rise to around 25 years.

The maximum individual loans sized will come to £6m.

The Cumberland Building Society said increasing its LTV, maximum loan term and loan size aimed to provide “additional support for businesses to help them grow and navigate current economic challenges”.

The firm said the new commercial lending criteria would apply to the hospitality, healthcare, professional services and food and drink industries, which The Cumberland Building Society recently entered.

Scott McKerracher, head of commercial at The Cumberland Building Society, said: “Changes to lending criteria enhances our offering, giving more options to businesses looking for funding.

Sponsored Friend or foe? The role of AI in mortgage administration Sponsored by Pepper Money

“After listening to our customers, we’ve made this decision to further support them in their ambitions, helping them to access the finances they need to thrive and grow a successful business.”

He added: “Whatever businesses are looking to achieve, whether it is future-proofing their operations or looking to seize opportunities for growth, by making positive changes to our lending criteria, the society is better-placed to provide additional support and help them with their ambitions.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with our current customers and building partnerships with new clients in the year ahead.”

Last month, the mutual announced that CEO Des Moore will step down in 2026.