Mortimer Street Capital appoints Trowse as MD for debt advisory

Mortimer Street Capital has appointed Justin Trowse (pictured) as its managing director for debt advisory as part of plans to “strengthen its management and origination capabilities”.

Trowse was most recently the head of bridging finance at Allica Bank for around a year. Before that, he spent over eight years at LendInvest in various roles, including director of structured property finance.

He also worked at Equities First Holdings for nearly a year. Before that, he was an associate director for venture capital and corporate finance at Symvan Capital for around a year.

Mortimer Street Capital was founded as a specialist arm of Visionary Finance earlier this year and focuses on structured and complex property transactions in the commercial, development and bridging finance sectors.

The firm said the appointment was a “significant step” in its mission to “scale its capabilities and deepen [its] presence in the specialist finance market”.

Hiten Ganatra, managing director at Mortimer Street Capital, said: “Bringing Justin into the business is a major milestone for Mortimer Street Capital. His track record speaks for itself – he’s respected across the industry for his depth of knowledge, commercial acumen, and ability to get complex deals done.

“We’ve known each other for a number of years and always shared a common view on how the debt advisory market can evolve. As the business continues to grow, Justin’s expertise will be instrumental in helping us scale and service a broader range of clients across the specialist real estate lending landscape. I’m excited about what we’ll achieve together.”

Trowse added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Mortimer Street Capital at such an exciting time in its growth. The market is evolving rapidly, and there’s a clear need for a more thoughtful, strategic approach to real estate funding – one that understands the asset, the capital and client’s funding needs.

“I’ve known Hiten for several years, and we share a vision for building a business that combines deep market knowledge with sharp execution. There’s a real opportunity to bring something different to the table, particularly as we expand into more complex debt and structured transactions.

“I’m looking forward to working with our clients and partners to deliver intelligent, tailored funding solutions that genuinely add value.”