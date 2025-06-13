Goldberg to retire from Together in 2026 with trio to join senior leadership team

Together's sales and distribution CEO Marc Goldberg (pictured) will retire from the firm in December 2026, stepping down from the board at the end of this month.

Ryan Etchells, chief commercial officer at Together, will take on “additional responsibilities for sales and distribution” from 1 July and will work with Goldberg over the next 18 months to “ensure a smooth transition”.

Goldberg has been with the company for more than 35 years, joining as an office junior in 1989.

He has worked in several roles within the business, including underwriting and product development manager, group sales director, group commercial director and commercial finance CEO before assuming the role of sales and distribution CEO in 2023.

Together also confirmed that there would be a further three additions to its board: Cheryl Brough as chief people officer, Dave Sutherland as chief operating officer and Candice Lott as chief marketing officer.

Brough will take on the role from 1 August and joins from insurance company Prima Assicurazioni, where she was chief people and culture officer for around two years. She has also held roles at Provident Financial Group and Cabot Credit Management.

Sponsored Instilling mortgage confidence in the growing self-employed population Post Views: Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

Sutherland will join the business from 1 July. He was most recently group director of business efficiency and interim CEO for the UK at Bank of Ireland, and before that, he worked at Arrow Global and Neilson Financial Services.

Lott will take on the role from 30 June and was most recently the owner and founder of digital transformation and marketing consultancy We Are The Digital Type for around three years. She has also held senior marketing roles at Greene King, Nando’s, Thomas Cook and Compare the Market.

Richard Rowntree, group CEO of Together, said: “I am delighted to welcome Cheryl, Dave and Candice to Together. They bring extensive experience and will further strengthen and diversify our senior leadership team as we build on our past success and take the group to the next level.

“I also thank Marc for his outstanding contribution to Together over the last 38 years. It has been a great pleasure to work with him and I am sure he will continue to be a good friend and supporter of the group into the future.”

Mike McTighe, chair of Together, added: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Marc for his outstanding contribution and dedication to Together and for his support as a member of the group board. At a personal level, I would like to thank Marc for his help and guidance over many years and wish him all the best for the future.”