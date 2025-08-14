Millbrook Business Finance hires Benge ahead of commercial launch

Specialist lender Millbrook Business Finance has appointed Benge as its head of commercial property finance ahead of the launch of its proposition.

Millbrook Business Finance is preparing for the launch of Millbrook Commercial Property Finance and Benge will initially be responsible for the division and its proposition.

He will then lead the team and oversee the growth of the lender’s commercial property finance division.

Benge has more than 30 years of experience in specialist property finance, and was most recently at Hodge in the role of senior business development manager (BDM) for two-and-a-half years.

Prior to this, he was relationship director at Recognise Bank, and Benge also spent nearly five years as Assetz Capital’s relationship director.

Benge was also at Norwich and Peterborough Building Society for 20 years.

Sponsored Five things you need to know about BM’s limited company proposition Sponsored by BM Solutions

Benge (pictured) said: “I am very excited to be joining Millbrook at a pivotal stage of their growth journey and to be leading their entry into commercial property finance.

“Commercial property finance is a natural extension to build upon the excellent foundations that have been built by Justin and his team to position Millbrook as a leading business finance broker with SMEs.”

Justin Amos, managing director of Millbrook Business Finance, added: “Launching into commercial property finance was an obvious next step for our business, but it was key to appoint the right person to lead the team, so I’m delighted Stuart will lead this new proposition.”