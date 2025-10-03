LHV Bank makes four senior appointments to lending team

LHV Bank has added to its UK lending division with the appointments of two operations managers and two lending managers.

The specialist lender has hired Olivia Carling and Emma Wright (pictured, right) as lending operations managers and Dassos Alexandrou and James Murphy (pictured, left) as lending managers. It said this would enhance its ability to support brokers and their clients.

Carling joins from Shawbrook Bank, where she was a completions officer for over two years. She will be based in Manchester and tasked with overseeing the progress of deals through to completion and delivering an efficient service to brokers.

Wright will also be based in Manchester and joins from Lloyds Banking Group, where she handled case management. At LHV Bank, she will manage complex cases and engage with underwriters.

Alexandrou will operate in London. He has experience in commercial real estate investment and trading loans, having previously been a portfolio manager at Reliance Bank and credit administrator at Monument. At LHV Bank, he will work closely with brokers to ensure its proposition meets the needs of clients.

Murphy joins after eight years at Santander UK in roles across credit risk and relationship management. He will be based in Manchester and focus on building broker relationships in the North West region.

Conor McDermott, director of SME lending at LHV Bank, said: “Brokers want to know that the lenders they work with have the right people in place to get deals done. Bringing Olivia, Emma, Dassos and James into the team gives us additional expertise across both front-end structuring and back-office operations. That combination is vital in a market where speed, certainty and service are paramount.

“These appointments show our focus on working with brokers to deliver commercial real estate and trading loans that help their clients grow. With operations managers keeping cases moving and lending managers on the ground to structure facilities, we are well-placed to continue building strong broker partnerships throughout the UK.”

LHV Bank recently announced that its loan book had exceeded £500m due to its “consistent performance”.