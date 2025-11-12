LHV Bank brings on Livingstone as lending director

LHV Bank has appointed Callum Livingstone as its lending director, where he will work across trading and real estate businesses.

Livingstone will be based in Manchester and report directly to Conor McDermott, director of SME lending at LHV Bank.

In his role, he will focus on term debt and investment leading, which includes growth, acquisition and expansion finance.

Livingstone joins from Cynergy Bank, where he worked for around four years, most recently as a relationship director. Before that, he was an associate director.

Prior to that, he worked as a commercial relationship manager at TSB for around two years, and prior to that, he was at Hitachi Capital as a relationship manager.

Livingstone has also held roles at RBS Invoice Finance and Barclays Corporate Banking.

McDermott added: “Callum’s appointment adds real strength and energy to our lending proposition. His background in both trading and property finance, and his strong broker relationships, will help us reach more businesses that value a lender prepared to look at each case on its merits. The energy, experience and dynamism Callum brings will be a great addition to our growing team.”

Livingstone added: “LHV Bank has achieved a huge amount in a short time since its UK launch in 2022, building a reputation for being fast, flexible, and truly relationship-driven. Joining such an ambitious team that’s passionate about supporting brokers and their clients is incredibly exciting. I’m looking forward to helping more businesses access the right funding to grow and succeed.”

LHV Bank recently brought on Olivia Carling and Emma Wright as lending operations managers and Dassos Alexandrou and James Murphy as lending managers.

The firm also made three internal promotions within its SME lending and operations team, making Kevin Glover head of SME product, risk and financial crime, with Ryan Lunn taking on the role of head of lending operations and Sue Gibney being promoted to lending manager team leader.

LHV Bank has continued to grow, with the bank exceeding a £500m active loan book and total assets surpassing £1bn.