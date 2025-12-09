MSP Capital becomes patron of NACFB

Property finance lender MSP Capital has become a patron of trade association for the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB).

The lender has joined the association aiming to strengthen its relationship with brokers seeking solutions for the property developer clients.

Members of the NACFB aim to support SMEs in the property sector by providing financial solutions.

Leigh Bartlett (pictured), chief executive of MSP Capital, said becoming an NACFB patron would help with the firm’s strategy to grow its broker channel and contribute to its vision of achieving a loan book worth £750m or more over the next five years.

Bartlett said: “We share the NAFCB’s drive to set the highest standards of customer care and their focus on relationship-led lending. That’s what we’re all about too.

“Our reasons for joining are to broaden our broker network, work with their unrivalled membership base, increase our visibility in the marketplace and strengthen relationships.”

Jim Higginbotham, chief executive of the NACFB, added: “We’re really pleased to welcome MSP Capital as a patron of the association. Their long-standing presence in the property finance space and their commitment to working closely with brokers align strongly with the values we look for in our patron community.

“We look forward to supporting their engagement with the intermediary sector and to working together to strengthen outcomes for the SMEs and clients our members serve.”

Brokers and developers can now access MSP Capital’s bridging deals from 0.75% per month up to 75% loan to value (LTV) and development loans from 0.8% up to 70% loan to gross development value (LTGDV).

Earlier this year, the lender secured £350m in funding from JPMorgan and Pollen Street Capital to boost its lending capacity.