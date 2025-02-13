One to One: Lee Williams, Saffron Building Society

Each month, Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions sit down with a key intermediary industry figure to discuss strategy, the opportunity for brokers and the mortgage marketplace.

This month, we are sitting down with Lee Williams (pictured), national sales manager at Saffron Building Society.

How did you get into the mortgage industry?

My interest in the mortgage industry was sparked by a work experience placement I completed at a bank. That initial exposure led me to join Cheltenham & Gloucester, where I did everything from counter services to processing mortgage applications, all while working on my CeMAP qualification.

But what really hooked me was seeing the real-world impact – whether it’s helping somebody buy their first property or move up a step on the property ladder. Helping people achieve their homeownership goals is such a fulfilling part of the job and a big reason why I’ve stayed so passionate about this industry.

What has been the most important lesson you’ve learned during your career?

The biggest lesson I’ve learned is to focus on what you can control. The property and mortgage markets are inherently unpredictable, influenced by external factors like interest rates and regulatory changes, and even global events. It can feel overwhelming at times, but I’ve found that concentrating on the elements you can actively make a difference to makes you more effective and helps you approach challenges with a clearer mindset.

Sponsored How the housing landscape is set to shift Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Saffron Building Society has made many adjustments following some withdrawals last year. What was this year like for the mutual?

Last year was a strong one for Saffron, setting the stage for continued success in 2025. We achieved growth in lending, maintained a healthy mortgage book, and laid a strong foundation for the year ahead.

But beyond the headlines, what really stands out are the strategic and propositional changes we have established as a company. By enhancing our policies, we’ve made our proposition accessible to a wider range of customers and improved affordability – for example, allowing investment and SIPP funds eligible for drawdown to be monetised. Combined with restructuring our business development team, these changes have strengthened our ability to support brokers and their clients alike.

The government has significant goals for the housing market. What role does Saffron Building Society think self-build has in this?

To meet the government’s ambitious housing goals, every piece of the puzzle needs to come together – from large housebuilders to SME developers and self-build homes, each has an important role to play.

Custom- and self-build projects, in particular, offer a unique opportunity for individuals to create homes tailored to their personal needs. Our research shows a strong appetite for self-build across demographics, who see it as a way to achieve something bespoke and meaningful. And it’s not just self-build. Our research also shows that custom-build homes are especially popular with younger people, with 64% of 18-24-year-olds considering this option. It really goes to show how viable this route can be for those taking their first steps onto the property ladder.

At Saffron, we support self-builders through our dedicated mortgage proposition, helping customers finance their projects, whether they’re building from the ground up or renovating an existing property. For SME developers, we also offer tailored development finance solutions for projects aimed at the sales or rental market. Following the strategic changes we made last year, development finance is now part of our business development team, allowing us to collaborate more closely with brokers and developers.

What more do you think needs to be done to support this part of the market?

When it comes to housebuilding, there are significant concerns about the skills shortage in the construction industry, as well as barriers within the self-build sector. Local councils and construction firms are already stretched, and without proper investment in training and attracting new talent, it’ll be hard to make progress. Apprenticeships, retraining schemes, and support for younger workers are essential to addressing the skills gap and meeting the growing demand for homes.

In the self-build market, there are extra hurdles to overcome. The new housing minister Mathew Pennycook MP has spoken about the need to diversify the housing market and the role self-build can play in that. But one of the biggest barriers is the failure of many local authorities to allocate enough small sites for development in their local plans. Overcoming this obstacle, along with simplifying the planning process, is a must if the self-build sector is going to play a greater role in meeting the government’s housing targets.

Saffron Building Society has made changes around income this year. Why was this an important factor to focus on?

Affordability has always been a challenge, but rising interest rates have made it even harder for many people to secure a mortgage. That’s why we’ve introduced several measures to widen options for borrowers.

For example, we’ve adopted flexible underwriting for self-employed applicants, allowing us to consider either one year of trading or their most recent year of income.

While this isn’t a new approach, it continues to be a valuable option for many borrowers. We’ve also focused on monetising SIPP and investment funds, which has helped to boost affordability for customers.

In addition, updates to our visa and large loan policies have meant that more customers are now eligible for our propositions, allowing us to serve a broader range of individuals and meet their needs.

The work involved in a product transfer has been a hot topic for brokers. How does Saffron Building Society’s product transfer service address these concerns?

We understand how important product transfers are for brokers and their clients. Our broker-initiated PT service, launched towards the end of 2024, enables brokers to initiate a product transfer while offering a competitive 0.35% procuration fee. This not only reflects the value we place on brokers’ work, but it ensures clients receive a smooth, efficient experience.

What has the feedback been like?

The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Brokers appreciate the simplicity of the process and the fair remuneration. We’ve also had great feedback from mortgage clubs and network partners, which reinforces that we’re on the right track.

How do you make sure Saffron Building Society’s proposition is communicated to broker partners?

We have a clear focus on keeping our broker partners informed and supported. Regular communication is key, whether it’s through updates about our proposition and products, or our monthly newsletter, which also includes insights on market trends and wider Saffron news.

Our business development team works hard to build strong relationships with brokers, ensuring they’re aware of what we offer and how we can help with those cases that need a lender willing to think differently. My team of BDMs engage with brokers in ways that work best for them – whether that’s face-to-face meetings or virtual catch-ups. We’re always here to collaborate and help brokers deliver the best outcomes for their clients.

What would you want brokers to know about Saffron Building Society?

Saffron embraces difference. When the high street says no, we often find a way to say yes. We take a flexible, solutions-focused approach, working closely with brokers and underwriters to meet complex client needs. Whether it’s self-build, self-employed, development finance, or specialist cases, we’re here to help brokers find the best solutions.

Did Saffron Building Society achieve its goals for 2024?

Overall, 2024 was a strong year for Saffron Building Society. Of course, there were challenges – it’s been a tough market for everyone. But we ended the year in a great position, with exciting changes that have set us up well for 2025.