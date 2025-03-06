KRFI and LendInvest lower BTL rates – round-up

Kent Reliance for Intermediaries (KRFI), part of OSB Group, has cut two- and five-year fixed rates across limited-edition and standard deals.

The rate on its two-year fixed limited-edition product has been cut to 3.69%, while the five-year fix starts from 4.39%.

The lender has also reduced rates across all standard fixed rate products up to 75% loan to value (LTV), with a choice between fixed and variable fees. Options include no fee, a 1% fee or a 3% fee.

The buy-to-let (BTL) product transfer rates will also see lower pricing, with reductions of up to 0.4%.

Adrian Moloney, group intermediary director at OSB Group, said: “As the leading BTL specialist, we’ve boosted our support for brokers with landlord customers who are looking to minimise their costs and secure affordable fixed rates for their investments.

“Our award-winning business development managers (BDMs) work closely with our expert team of underwriters, who manually review each case with a ‘look to lend’ focus, so brokers can be confident that if there’s a way to lend, then we’ll do our utmost to make the case fit.”

LendInvest cuts BTL rates

LendInvest Mortgages has dropped BTL rates by as much as 0.25%.

The headline rate cut applies to five-year holiday let rates, while two-year fixes have been cut by 0.2%. Additionally, LendInvest’s five- and seven-year fixes have been reduced by 0.05%.

Sophie Kettle, commercial director at LendInvest, said: “At LendInvest, we’ve always been committed to making sure that property investors can achieve their goals, and this rate reduction is a demonstration of that commitment.

“We’ve seen the steady market demand for holiday lets and we can recognise the investment potential, so that’s why we’re thrilled to offer 25 basis points off our five-year holiday let products as another one of our attractive finance propositions for existing holiday let owners or those looking to diversify their investment portfolio.

“Our digital-first approach to lending has kept up with the evolving UK property market and positions us experts in our field that can cut the complex for brokers and their clients.”

In February, the firm lowered residential and BTL rates.