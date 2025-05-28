Precise updates resi range with rates from 4.74%; Keystone relaunches 7% fees – round-up

Precise, part of OSB Group, has refreshed its residential mortgage range with rate reductions and additional zero-fee options.

The lender said these products would appeal to first-time buyers looking to minimise upfront costs. It also offers a refund on valuation fees and £300 cashback.

Elsewhere, Precise has launched five-year fixed rates starting at 5.04% across its Tier 2 criteria, which is for borrowers with adverse credit.

This is available to people with county court judgments (CCJs), defaults, or mortgage arrears.

Adrian Moloney, intermediary sales director at OSB Group, said: “Our teams are constantly reviewing market conditions and have quickly made positive changes to help our broker partners support their residential customers.

“Affordability continues to be a barrier for many homemovers, but especially first-time buyers, so I am delighted that with these changes, we’re able to help more customers move home and fix at an affordable rate.”

In April, the lender launched limited-edition residential mortgages.

Keystone Property Finance brings back 7% arrangement fees

Keystone Property Finance has relaunched its 7% arrangement fee option on selected five-year products, expected to boost the borrowing power of landlords.

This is available on its standard products at 65% and 75% loan to value (LTV), priced at 4.69% and 4.79% respectively. There are also specialist products at 65% and 75% LTV for properties with up to six occupants or units, with respective rates of 4.99% and 5.09%.

Elise Coole, managing director at Keystone Property Finance, said: “Recent increases in mortgage rates have made it more challenging for some landlords to pass affordability stress tests and secure the borrowing they need. By reintroducing our 7% arrangement fee products, we’re responding directly to these market pressures and providing landlords with a practical solution to achieve higher leverage, even in a tougher rate environment.

“This move is grounded in Keystone’s commitment to deliver the right solutions, on time, for brokers and landlords navigating today’s market.”

Earlier this month, the lender lowered buy-to-let (BTL) rates.