Keystone Property Finance launches AI tool to boost efficiency

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
June 10, 2025
Updated:
June 10, 2025
Specialist lender Keystone Property Finance has brought out artificial intelligence (AI) software to “boost efficiency and speed up the case application process for brokers”.

The AI tool was developed in-house and it allows brokers to upload up to 50 documents at a time to its broker portal.

The system will then automatically label and categorise them, eliminating the need for brokers to do it themselves.

Keystone Property Finance said this will make the case application process more efficient and minimise the risk of errors.

The AI tool is compatible with all major document formats including identification, proof of income, tenancy agreements, and valuation reports.

The software is available to all registered brokers, who can repeat the upload process as often as required for each case.

Instilling mortgage confidence in the growing self-employed population

Elise Coole, managing director at Keystone Property Finance, said: “This AI-powered software reflects Keystone’s forward-thinking approach to support the broker community via efforts to facilitate a more efficient case application process.

“By embracing the power of this innovative technology, and combined with our specialist lending knowledge, we can deliver on our aim of saving brokers time when placing cases, enabling them to increase productivity and reach quicker, positive outcomes for their landlord clients.”

Keystone Property Finance recently relaunched its 7% fee option and launched a refurb to let range.

