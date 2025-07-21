LendInvest sees lending rise to record £1.23bn

LendInvest reported £1.23bn in new lending for the year ending 31 March 2025, a 39% uplift on the year before.

This included a 62% growth in lending across its mortgage division, backed by stronger pricing and improvements to its service.

It reported a 113% annual rise in buy-to-let (BTL) originations. Separately, the firm’s BTL purchase business was up 129% and remortgage activity rose 24%.

Meanwhile, short-term mortgage originations increased by 53% year-on-year in the last six months.

LendInvest said development finance lending was flat in H1, but origination rose 88% in H2, due to improved market conditions.

The firm “reshaped” its residential proposition in response to “challenging conditions”, as higher interest rates constrained demand, especially for near-prime borrowers.

LendInvest repositioned its residential division to focus on key workers, self-employed professionals and people with adverse credit.

The firm said its application to offer times now averaged 11-14 days, with short-term mortgage completion times improving by 30% annually.

LendInvest’s losses soften

LendInvest achieved profitability in H2, reporting a profit before tax of £500,000, compared to a loss before tax of £1.7m in H1, representing a turnaround of 129% between each period.

However, the profit generated in H2 was not enough to deliver full-year profitability on a statutory basis, but the firm did soften its loss to £1.2m, compared to £31.1m in 2024. This was an improvement of 96%.

LendInvest said this indicated a “significant recovery” and gave it confidence that its platform was on the right trajectory.

LendInvest reported a 24% increase in funds under management to £5.13bn, driven by third-party mandates, resulting in a 48% rise in its net fee income to £22m.

Its assets under management rose 16% to £3.23bn, supported by its mortgage division, particularly BTL.

Rod Lockhart, CEO of LendInvest, said looking forward, its “focus in FY26 is on disciplined execution: driving lending growth, improving efficiency, and growing profitability in line with current market expectations for the year”.

He added: “We start from a stronger, leaner base, with automation and operating leverage enabling growth without expanding fixed overheads. Continued investment in platform automation and product upgrades, like our product transfer tool for intermediaries, is improving retention and boosting originations without raising acquisition costs.

“We remain committed to cost discipline, margin improvement, and sustainable growth across our core products.”