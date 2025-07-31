LendInvest extends Mortgage Internship Programme for 2025

LendInvest has extended its Mortgage Internship Programme from 12 to 18 months, welcoming more professionals into property finance.

The programme is in its second year and will offer five people the opportunity to learn more about property finance across sales, pre- and post-offer case management, risk and compliance, underwriting, product and marketing.

Participants will also earn a qualification as a Certified Practitioner in Specialist Property Finance (CPSP).

The first year of the programme saw four participants become fully employed by LendInvest.

From a pool of 100 applicants, 15 professionals were invited for an assessment, including an interview, presentation and group activity. The final five were chosen and given the opportunity in mid-June.

The programme began at LendInvest’s Glasgow office this month and this year’s interns are already gaining experience in different areas of the business.

Emma Kelson (pictured), head of people development at LendInvest, said: “LendInvest has always been committed to talent growth through learning, and our Mortgages Internship Programme epitomises that commitment, along with LendInvest’s employee culture of innovation, support and collaboration.

“Our first programme was a tremendous success, with four interns now in full-time roles at LendInvest, and I’m looking forward to seeing the growth of our new colleagues over the next 18 months.”

She added: “I’m especially excited that we’ve decided to extend the programme to a total of 18 months and include other functions of the business, including product, risk, compliance and marketing. This added time and learning additional business functions allows our newest interns to get an in-depth understanding of not only how our business works, but also how our culture can lead to a meaningful and rewarding career.”

Daniel O’Connor, chief operating officer at LendInvest, said: “After seeing the success of last year’s Mortgage Internship Programme, it made sense to not only continue the scheme, but expand on it where we could.

“By extending the programme by six months, along with opening up other areas of the business, we’re allowing our new cohort of young colleagues to get a deeper understanding of how the property finance industry functions through real-world experience.

“One of the benefits of our Glasgow office is the close proximity of world-class universities and colleges, and the young talent that those institutions produce. This year’s group of interns are impressive and intelligent, and I look forward to watching them develop and kick off their careers in property finance here at LendInvest.”

Earlier this month, the firm updated its Mortgages Portal.