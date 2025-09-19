Shawbrook holds initial talks with investors to hold IPO – report

Shawbrook has been holding initial talks with potential investors to gauge interest in an initial public offering (IPO), a media report has said.

A report in Sky News revealed that Shawbrook and its advisers have been holding a series of meetings this month to test market sentiment for an IPO without formally launching the process.

The report noted that BC Partners and Pollen Street Capital had launched a London listing in the first half of this year, but have pushed this back to before the end of this year.

It is understood that the late timing of the Budget has moved the timing of the potential IPO, and this could push it to 2026.

Sky News said there are expectations that Shawbrook could attain a public market valuation of more than £2bn, partially fuelled by its acquisition of Thincats for £180m earlier this year.

Shawbrook was founded in 2011 and offers savings, loans, business and property finance. It also owns The Mortgage Lender and Bluestone Mortgages.