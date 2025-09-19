Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Complex Buy To Let

Shawbrook holds initial talks with investors to hold IPO – report

Shawbrook holds initial talks with investors to hold IPO – report
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
September 19, 2025
Updated:
September 19, 2025
Shawbrook has been holding initial talks with potential investors to gauge interest in an initial public offering (IPO), a media report has said.

A report in Sky News revealed that Shawbrook and its advisers have been holding a series of meetings this month to test market sentiment for an IPO without formally launching the process.

The report noted that BC Partners and Pollen Street Capital had launched a London listing in the first half of this year, but have pushed this back to before the end of this year.

It is understood that the late timing of the Budget has moved the timing of the potential IPO, and this could push it to 2026.

Sky News said there are expectations that Shawbrook could attain a public market valuation of more than £2bn, partially fuelled by its acquisition of Thincats for £180m earlier this year.

Shawbrook was founded in 2011 and offers savings, loans, business and property finance. It also owns The Mortgage Lender and Bluestone Mortgages.

Sponsored

Enhancing mortgage options to match homeownership goals

Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

Related
View All

Complex Buy To Let

Brokers navigating affordability gains amid market change in Q4 2025 – Moloney

Brokers navigating affordability gains amid market change in Q4 2025 – Moloney

September 18, 2025

Complex Buy To Let

Quantum Mortgages names Niblett chief experience officer

Quantum Mortgages names Niblett chief experience officer

September 11, 2025

Complex Buy To Let

UTB widens PBSA range

UTB widens PBSA range

Complex Buy To Let

Chetwood Bank makes Cleary interim mortgages MD as Arwas steps down

Chetwood Bank makes Cleary interim mortgages MD as Arwas steps down

September 10, 2025
View All
Tags:
investor
investor appetite
IPO
Shawbrook

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/