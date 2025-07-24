Shawbrook plans £2bn public listing – reports

Specialist lender Shawbrook is set to float on the London Stock Exchange, targeting a valuation of up to £2bn, it has been reported.

First reported by The Financial Times, the listing is said to be planned for the second half of this year.

Shawbrook, which is owned by Pollen Street Capital and BC Partners, saw its loan book rise by 15% annually to £15.8bn in the first quarter of this year.

It recently realigned its brands, The Mortgage Lender (TML) and Bluestone Mortgages, following acquisitions in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

Speaking to Specialist Lending Solutions earlier this year, Miguel Sard, chief banking officer for retail at Shawbrook, said the lender wanted to be a leading force in the specialist lending market.

Last month, it was reported that its shareholder, Pollen Street Capital, had approached Metro Bank for a takeover.

Sponsored Discover Halifax Premier Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Shawbrook has not responded to requests for comment regarding the public listing.