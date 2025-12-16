The role of the broker in a post-Renters’ Rights Act market – Upton

The Renters’ Rights Act has been one of the most discussed topics across the property sector this year.

After a decade of significant legislative change, this is another step that will influence how landlords operate. The removal of no-fault evictions and the shift away from fixed-term contracts are likely to affect investor behaviour long after the changes take effect next March. Many brokers tell us they are already having more detailed conversations with clients about income stability and the long-term resilience of their portfolios.

Investors are reassessing their positions, questioning exposure and looking for assets that feel more sustainable in a changing environment. The question for brokers is how to guide clients through this shift and what strong brokerage looks like in the months ahead.

Understanding what investors need

The foundations of good advice remain the same. Knowing the client, understanding their long-term plans and recognising how their circumstances are evolving sit at the heart of strong brokerage. Increasingly, brokers tell us their clients want support that helps them think several steps ahead rather than react to day-to-day market noise.

What has changed is the context of those conversations. Rising operating costs, more cautious outlooks from some valuers and increased attention on regulatory responsibilities mean certain assets no longer offer the stability they once did. At the same time, there is growing interest in properties that provide a broader base of income and greater resilience. Brokers also tell us they are working with more clients holding SPVs and mixed asset portfolios, which naturally introduces further structuring considerations.

Semi-commercial units are a clear example of where brokers are seeing interest grow. These assets provide exposure to both residential and commercial markets and can offer a more balanced foundation for income. Houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) remain attractive for similar reasons. Their design supports income diversification, which can help maintain cash flow even when individual rooms fall vacant. For many brokers, these property types now form part of conversations about long-term resilience rather than short-term opportunity.

The brokers who understand these shifts and help clients adapt their approach are adding significant value. Clients want clarity on the path ahead and confidence that their adviser sees the market as it is today, not as it used to be.

Budget considerations and investor planning

The Autumn Budget added further points for brokers and their clients to consider. The planned increase in tax rates on rental income from 2027 and the introduction of a new surcharge on higher-value properties from 2028 have prompted more conversations about long-term strategy. Many brokers tell us that clients are reassessing the sustainability of their income and are looking more closely at how future tax changes may affect overall returns. These developments are adding another layer to portfolio planning and reinforcing the value of early conversations about how assets are structured and financed.

Why structured funding conversations matter

As investor behaviour changes, funding requirements naturally change with it. Off-the-shelf buy-to-let (BTL) products do not always align with more complex assets, layered income or corporate structures. Many brokers tell us they want clarity early on how a lender will view a case so they can shape expectations and plan the next steps with confidence.

Direct access to decision-makers plays an important role here. A structured conversation at the outset helps brokers understand how the asset will be assessed and what the potential funding route could look like. It reduces friction in the process and gives clients the confidence they need to move forward. As lender appetite adjusts across the market, brokers place real value on relationships that provide a clear and straightforward view of what is possible.

Every client is different and we are seeing more situations where the funding solution is different, too. Tailored facilities and pragmatic underwriting are becoming increasingly important. Nothing fits neatly into a criteria grid anymore, and that is why structured conversations matter more than ever.

Incorporation and the importance of specialist advice

Professionalism within the landlord market continues to grow and the Renters’ Rights Act is likely to reinforce this trend. More clients are exploring incorporation and the potential long-term advantages of holding property within a company.

For brokers, highlighting the option is only part of the role. Helping clients access specialist tax advice is equally important. Strong professional partnerships ensure clients fully understand the implications of their decisions and can plan with confidence.

Moving forward with confidence

There has been understandable concern about the potential impact of the act, and some landlords may decide to leave the market. That has happened in previous periods of change. However, the underlying demand for rental homes remains strong. The supply imbalance is significant and will take time to address.

For brokers and investors who adapt early, opportunities remain. With thoughtful portfolio planning, structured funding and clear conversations with lenders, professional landlords can continue to succeed. Brokers who stay close to their clients, understand the pressures they face and work with lenders who provide clarity and consistency will be well-placed to support them through the next stage of the market.

The rental market will continue to evolve. We will stay close to brokers as these changes unfold and continue to support clients as they take their next step.