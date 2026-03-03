Why now for limited company BTL? – Blewitt

Limited company buy to let (BTL) has moved from the margins of the market into the mainstream, driven by a mix of tax reform, regulation and a more deliberate approach from landlords, who now see property as a structured business rather than a side investment.

I hosted a webinar on this topic alongside Darlington Building Society digital business development manager (BDM) James Travers, with over 170 broker attendees, after we launched into limited company BTL lending in December. We got a flurry of post-session questions on everything from minimum applicant income to holiday lets, confirming the rising broker and landlord interest in this market.

Personal versus limited company

Over the past five years, changes to mortgage interest relief and the wider tax treatment of rental income have steadily eroded the appeal of holding property in a personal name, particularly for ambitious landlords keen to grow a portfolio. At the same time, regulatory pressure has increased and the combined effect has been to push many borrowers towards limited company structures – not as a tax play alone, but as a way of bringing clarity and discipline to their plans.

Limited company BTL itself is not new, but what has changed is the type of borrower using it. It is increasingly being adopted by first-time landlords and those with one or two properties who want a clear framework from the outset. These borrowers are approaching property with intent, often setting out a plan for how the first purchase will lead to a second and a third, rather than treating rental income as a passive add-on to personal finances.

The evolving market

That shift has coincided with a period of adjustment in the wider BTL market. While headline data has shown rents easing slightly during 2025, the longer-term trend is for growth, supported by the persistent supply-demand gap across much of the UK. The growing cohort is more professional, more selective and more willing to structure borrowing to support long-term resilience.

During the webinar, our digital BDM, James Travers, highlighted how this change has played out in broker conversations, with limited company structures increasingly forming part of otherwise straightforward cases. First-time buyers who cannot afford to purchase where they live, renters in higher-cost areas investing further afield, and younger borrowers building deposits while living at home are all now looking to limited company BTL as a starting point rather than an end goal. In many cases, the limited company route is chosen to protect future residential options, allowing personal borrowing capacity to remain intact.

Opportunity in short-term lets

Holiday lets have also become an important part of the discussion, particularly as lenders reassess long-held assumptions about risk. While traditionally associated with coastal or rural locations, short-term lets are now a feature of many regional markets too, driven by business travel, infrastructure projects and flexible working patterns. Darlington’s approach, which assesses income across low, mid and high seasons rather than relying on a single projection, reflects a broader recognition that demand is more nuanced than simple postcode stereotypes.

The outlook for this segment remains robust, with limited company BTL expected to continue growing as a share of total lending. In my opinion, personal name BTL and limited company lending are likely to converge further, with the latter becoming the default choice for many new entrants as product choice and lender support expand.

The theme running through our webinar was one of intention. Limited company BTL is no longer about chasing an advantage at the margins, but about building something sustainable. That could be a modest portfolio of two or three properties, a family structure that looks ahead to succession, or a mix of standard and short-term lets designed to spread risk.

Top broker questions from the webinar

At the end of the webinar, brokers asked practical questions around structure, income and flexibility, reflecting the variety now seen in limited company cases. Several brokers wanted to know more about how we assess interest coverage ratio (ICR), the number of directors allowed and how holiday let income is assessed. But the sheer number of broker attendees and barrage of questions offered a clear signal that brokers are seeing an uptick of landlords reassessing their options and that this business isn’t likely to slow any time soon.