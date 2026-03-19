Foundation strengthens intermediary sales team with promotion and returning BDM

Foundation has enhanced its intermediary sales team by promoting David Galloway to the national accounts team and welcoming Imran Butt back as internal business development manager (BDM).

Galloway has led the internal BDM division for four years at Foundation, where he established the team as a central support point for brokers placing new cases.

In his role as national account executive, he will work with the national accounts manager, Keith Jones, to support Foundation’s growing network of distribution partners. This will include hosting webinars for newly onboarded brokers, delivering sessions for networks and clubs, attending industry events and engaging with firms to improve brokers’ understanding of its proposition.

Butt will oversee the internal BDM team that handles new business enquiries and supports regional account managers.

He previously worked for Foundation for two years, including roles as a broker desk consultant, internal BDM and internal sales team leader. He has since gained experience in leadership roles across the financial services sector, such as senior sales positions at Pepper Money and Volkswagen Financial Services.

Grant Hendry, director of sales at Foundation, said: “These appointments strengthen two areas that are critical to how we support our intermediary partners. David has played a major role in developing the internal BDM team over the past four years and building a strong service-led focus for brokers placing cases with us.

“Imran’s return is also a great reflection of the culture we’ve built here. When people choose to come back to a business, it says a lot about the environment and the opportunities available. His experience and leadership will play an important role as we continue developing the internal team and supporting our distribution partners.”

Galloway (pictured, left) said: “Over the past few years, the internal BDM team has become a key part of how brokers interact with us day to day, helping move cases forward and finding solutions when things aren’t always straightforward.

“Moving into the national accounts team gives me the opportunity to build on that experience and work more closely with networks, clubs and packagers, while also speaking directly with brokers about their businesses and where we can support them.”

Butt (pictured, right) added: “Foundation played an important role in my career earlier on, so returning in this position feels like a natural step. The business has always had a strong focus on supporting brokers and helping them find solutions for their clients.

“My focus will be on continuing to develop the internal team so we can respond quickly to enquiries, work closely with our field teams and make sure brokers receive the support they need to place more business.”