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LendInvest adds semi-commercial BTL deals; Aldermore launches limited-edition BTLs – round-up

LendInvest adds semi-commercial BTL deals; Aldermore launches limited-edition BTLs – round-up
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
June 30, 2026
Updated:
June 30, 2026
LendInvest has launched semi-commercial options to its buy-to-let (BTL) range to support lending against mixed-use properties.

The lender said it was enabling advisers and property investors to capitalise on the growing market, with the semi-commercial sector now accounting for 24% of all of LendInvest’s commercial lending. 

The lender said semi-commercial application volumes doubled in 2024, then rose by 58% in 2025. It added that investor appetite was being driven by residential flats above retail units, which now account for 69% of all mixed-use applications.

The semi-commercial BTL products are available on two- and five-year fixed terms, starting at 5.94% for individuals and limited companies that meet the lender’s Tier 1 and Tier 2 criteria. Expats will also be considered as long as a professional UK-based management agent is in place to look over the asset. 

Rod McPherson, head of distribution at LendInvest, said: “Everyone at LendInvest is incredibly proud to announce the formal expansion of our buy-to-let product suite to include semi-commercial lending. This strategic evolution of our offering is a direct response to the invaluable feedback we regularly receive from our network of trusted broker partners. 

“In recent months, our intermediary partners have consistently highlighted a shifting market; landlords and property investors are increasingly looking beyond traditional residential investment. In a bid to diversify their portfolios and capture higher-yielding returns, there is a growing demand for mixed-use properties. By introducing this semi-commercial proposition, we are not just expanding our product line; we are actively equipping our partners and their clients with the flexible, robust financing tools they need to seize these sophisticated market opportunities and achieve their long-term growth objectives.” 

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Aldermore adds limited-edition products to BTL range 

Aldermore has expanded its BTL range with the addition of limited-edition products. 

The lender has launched a pair of five-year fixed rates to the limited-edition range, following the introduction of two-year options earlier this month. 

For individuals and limited companies with single residential investment properties, there is a limited-edition five-year fix at 75% loan to value (LTV) with no fee and priced at 5.94%. For borrowers with multi-property residential portfolios, the corresponding product has a rate of 5.89%. 

Jon Cooper, director of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “We’re committed to giving landlords a broad range of solutions to suit their different borrowing needs and portfolio ambitions. 

“These latest limited-edition products provide landlords with competitive zero-fee options, and we’re always on the lookout for ways to offer more flexibility and enhanced choice.” 

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Aldermore
buy to let
complex buy to let
LendInvest
semi-commercial

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