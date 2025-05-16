user.first_name
Menu

Industry Heroes

MT Finance hosts charity football festival to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital

MT Finance hosts charity football festival to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
May 16, 2025
Updated:
May 16, 2025
Specialist finance lender MT Finance hosted a charity football festival for industry professionals to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The event took place on 15 May and gave industry professionals the opportunity to play on a Premier League pitch.

The festival featured two rounds of competitive matches between teams, with a total of 12 goals during both games.

Joshua Elash, founding director of MT Finance, said: “We’re thrilled to have brought back our annual Football Festival for the third year. This event underscores our commitment to building meaningful relationships that extend beyond business transactions, while also giving back to the community.

“Seeing our industry partners enjoying themselves on the same pitch where Premier League stars play weekly was truly special, and the atmosphere was incredible. More importantly, we were able to raise substantial funds to support the amazing work Great Ormond Street Hospital does. We look forward to unveiling exciting company updates in the coming weeks.”

Earlier this week, the firm increased its forward flow agreement with JPMorgan.

Sponsored

Welcome to the future: how collaboration is driving the shift to digital home buying

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Related
View All

Industry Heroes

MIMHC team raises £4k as mental health walk and talk reaches halfway point

MIMHC team raises £4k as mental health walk and talk reaches halfway point

May 13, 2025

Industry Heroes

Lifetime Connect’s Scott cycles across South Africa to raise money for local communities

Lifetime Connect’s Scott cycles across South Africa to raise money for local communities

May 6, 2025

Industry Heroes

Connect Mortgages’ Thomson to take on 15km swim to raise money for charity

Connect Mortgages’ Thomson to take on 15km swim to raise money for charity

April 28, 2025

Industry Heroes

MT Finance hosts charity football festival to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital

The Cambridge awards three-year grant to domestic abuse survivors charity

April 24, 2025
View All
Tags:
charity
charity fundraising
football
fundraising
Great Ormond Street Hospital
MT Finance
Tottenham Hotspur