MT Finance hosts charity football festival to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital

Specialist finance lender MT Finance hosted a charity football festival for industry professionals to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The event took place on 15 May and gave industry professionals the opportunity to play on a Premier League pitch.

The festival featured two rounds of competitive matches between teams, with a total of 12 goals during both games.

Joshua Elash, founding director of MT Finance, said: “We’re thrilled to have brought back our annual Football Festival for the third year. This event underscores our commitment to building meaningful relationships that extend beyond business transactions, while also giving back to the community.

“Seeing our industry partners enjoying themselves on the same pitch where Premier League stars play weekly was truly special, and the atmosphere was incredible. More importantly, we were able to raise substantial funds to support the amazing work Great Ormond Street Hospital does. We look forward to unveiling exciting company updates in the coming weeks.”

Earlier this week, the firm increased its forward flow agreement with JPMorgan.