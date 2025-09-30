Create Account
user.first_name
Industry Heroes

Skipton BS brings back Community Giving scheme with £164k fund

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
September 30, 2025
Updated:
September 30, 2025
Skipton Building Society has relaunched its annual Community Giving scheme, enabling the local community to vote for one of three charities.

The mutual has set aside a total fund of £164,000 across its 82 branches to support 246 charities in continuing their work in communities across the UK. 

Members visiting a Skipton Building Society branch will be able to vote for a charity to support, with the charity in first place receiving a donation of £1,000. The second-place charity will get £600, while the third-place charity will receive £400. 

The scheme is in its third year and has already donated more than £330,000 to over 700 grassroots charities and community groups that faced challenges in securing funding. 

Abi Haythornthwaite, group social impact senior specialist at Skipton Building Society, said: “At Skipton, we’re passionate about supporting the local communities where our members live and work. The Community Giving scheme allows us to shine a light on smaller charities that make a big difference and gives our members the power to influence where our funding goes. We’re proud to continue this initiative and excited to see the positive impact it will bring to our local communities. 

“Each year, Skipton donates 1% of its pre-tax group profit to charitable causes that align with its values. In addition to Community Giving, the society also supports national charity partners, including Age UK, National Energy Action, and Refuge. 

“To vote or learn more, visit your local Skipton Building Society branch.”

 

Pictured: Last year’s recipients, Ryedale Dog Rescue

